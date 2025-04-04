



Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to enhancing cooperation in the BIMSTEC region during the 6th BIMSTEC Summit held in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 4, 2025.





Modi emphasized India's dedication to fostering collaboration across diverse sectors to improve the lives of people in member states of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), which includes India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.





During the summit, leaders observed a minute of silence for victims of the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Modi also met Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to discuss bilateral relations, focusing on connectivity, capacity building, and infrastructure development. He expressed condolences for the earthquake victims and assured India's support during this critical time.





Additionally, Modi held bilateral talks with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on April 3 to strengthen political exchanges, defense partnerships, and strategic engagements. Their discussions highlighted areas like connectivity, health, science and technology, innovation, education, culture, and tourism.





The summit also focused on adopting key documents such as the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030 and recommendations from the Eminent Persons Group to promote a "Prosperous, Resilient, and Open" BIMSTEC region by 2030. Maritime transport cooperation agreements were also discussed.





