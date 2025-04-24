



China has issued a strong condemnation of the terror attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, most of whom were tourists. The attack, described as the deadliest in the Kashmir Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019, has drawn widespread international condemnation and expressions of solidarity with India.





Responding to media queries in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated, “We resolutely oppose all forms of terrorism, extend our condolences to the victims, and express sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured,” Global Times quoted Guo Jiakun as saying. He made these remarks in response to a question about the major terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.





The Chinese government’s statement emphasised its consistent stance against terrorism and conveyed deep condolences to the victims and their families.





In addition to the official statement from Beijing, the Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, publicly expressed his shock and condemnation of the attack via social media. He posted, “Shocked by the attack in Pahalgam and condemn. Deep condolences for the victims and sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families. Oppose terrorism of all forms”. This reiteration from both the Chinese foreign ministry and the ambassador underlines Beijing’s unequivocal opposition to terrorism.





The Pahalgam attack, which targeted tourists and resulted in significant loss of life, has triggered global outrage and calls for united action against terrorism. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy for the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident has also led to protests in Jammu city, with demonstrators demanding stronger action against terrorist groups and their supporters.





China’s condemnation aligns with the broader international response, as leaders from the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy, Israel, and Saudi Arabia have also denounced the attack and extended condolences to the victims. The unified global reaction underscores the widespread recognition of terrorism as a grave threat to humanity and the need for collective efforts to combat it in all its forms.





PTI







