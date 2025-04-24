



In a significant policy announcement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has categorically identified aero-engine development as a priority area for the Indian government, emphasising the critical need to establish indigenous manufacturing capabilities through strategic international partnerships. During his address at an Air Force event commemorating Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, Singh outlined the government's commitment to developing aero-engines domestically through co-development and co-production models while retaining full intellectual property rights.





This strategic focus comes amid acknowledging that while India has achieved parity with developed nations in various defence technologies, aero-engine manufacturing remains a persistent challenge requiring dedicated attention and resources. The push for self-reliance in this critical technology aligns with India's broader "Atmanirbharta" initiative in defence manufacturing, aimed at reducing strategic vulnerabilities in an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment.





India's quest for self-reliance in aero-engine technology has been marked by significant challenges despite progress in other defence domains. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has explicitly acknowledged that while India has achieved considerable success in critical areas such as missile technology, submarines, aircraft carriers, artificial intelligence, drones, cyber defence, and hypersonic systems, aero-engine manufacturing remains a formidable challenge.





This technological gap is particularly evident in the development of the TEJAS MK-1A program, which has encountered delays partially attributed to issues with engine supplies from foreign manufacturers. The dependence on imported engines has created strategic vulnerabilities and operational constraints for the Indian Air Force, highlighting the urgent need to develop indigenous capabilities in this critical technology domain.





The indigenous Kaveri engine project, initially conceived to power India's fighter aircraft, has struggled with performance limitations, achieving only 72kN of thrust compared to the required 82-90kN. These technical shortfalls have necessitated continued reliance on foreign engines for operational requirements, creating a strategic dependency that impacts India's defence autonomy. Despite these setbacks, Singh mentioned that progress has been made under the Kaveri engine project, with derivatives being developed to power armed drones rather than fighter aircraft. This repurposing represents a pragmatic adaptation to technological realities while maintaining momentum in indigenous development efforts.





The scale of India's current dependence on foreign engines is illustrated by specific procurement programs currently underway. GE Aerospace has recently delivered the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the TEJAS MK-1A fighters and is ramping up production to fulfil this substantial order. These engines are intended for the 83 MK-1A fighters ordered by the Indian Air Force at a cost of ₹48,000 crore in February 2021, with plans to order 97 more aircraft at an estimated cost of ₹67,000 crore. The massive financial outlay for these imported engines underscores the economic implications of technological dependency, providing additional motivation for establishing domestic manufacturing capabilities.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) experience with the Kaveri engine program highlights the complexity of aero-engine development. The technical challenges involved in creating high-performance jet engines capable of meeting military requirements have proven difficult to overcome through purely indigenous efforts. The performance gap in the Kaveri engine project represents not just a technical shortfall but a strategic limitation that affects India's aerospace ambitions. These difficulties have prompted a re-evaluation of India's approach to aero-engine development, with increasing recognition that international collaboration may provide a more viable path forward than purely indigenous development efforts.





Recognising the limitations of purely indigenous development approaches, India has strategically pivoted toward international collaboration as the most viable path for aero-engine development. The DRDO Chief has explicitly acknowledged that "the only way" forward is through co-development with foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), marking a significant shift in India's approach to acquiring this critical technology. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reinforced this position, stating that the government's effort is to manufacture engines in India through co-development and co-production models while ensuring full intellectual property rights remain with India. This approach represents a pragmatic balance between technological autonomy and leveraging international expertise to accelerate capability development.





India is actively pursuing partnerships with several global aero-engine manufacturers to facilitate technology transfer and collaborative development. Singh confirmed ongoing discussions with major international engine makers including Safran (France), General Electric (United States), and Rolls Royce (United Kingdom) to build domestic capabilities. These potential partnerships offer diverse technological approaches and expertise that could significantly enhance India's engine development capabilities. The strategic engagement with multiple international partners also provides India with negotiating leverage and reduces dependency on any single foreign supplier, aligning with broader goals of strategic autonomy.





The co-development strategy is being implemented through specific programs tailored to India's immediate and long-term needs. For the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, India has adopted a dual-track approach whereby the AMCA MK-1 will initially utilise GE's F414 engine while future iterations aim to incorporate an indigenous engine developed through international collaboration. This phased approach allows India to meet immediate operational requirements while simultaneously building long-term indigenous capabilities. The strategy represents a recognition that developing complex technologies like aero-engines requires a transitional approach that balances current needs with future aspirations.





A critical aspect of the co-development strategy emphasised by Defence Minister Singh is the retention of full intellectual property rights. This emphasis on intellectual property ownership demonstrates India's determination to achieve genuine technological self-reliance rather than merely establishing licensed production facilities. The focus on intellectual property rights acquisition represents a mature approach to international collaboration, acknowledging that true technological sovereignty requires not just manufacturing capability but design authority and the ability to independently modify and improve technologies. This approach distinguishes India's current co-development strategy from earlier license production arrangements that created limited domestic capabilities.





The urgency behind India's push for aero-engine development is deeply rooted in evolving geopolitical realities. Defence Minister Singh explicitly highlighted how "shifting geo-strategic equations" have an unprecedented direct impact on India's national security, creating new imperatives for technological self-reliance. He specifically noted that cross-Atlantic power equations of the 20th century have shifted toward Asia, bringing strategic competitions closer to India's borders. This assessment recognises that India's strategic environment has become more challenging, requiring greater indigenous defence capabilities to maintain strategic autonomy in an increasingly contested region.





The Indo-Pacific region's emergence as the most strategically important area globally has particular implications for India's aerospace capabilities. Singh emphasised that this geopolitical shift "has a direct relation with our national security," necessitating robust indigenous defence technologies. As a key security provider in the Indian Ocean Region and a preferred diplomatic partner for Southeast Asian nations, India's ability to project aerospace power depends significantly on self-reliance in critical technologies like aero-engines. The country's role across three theatres of specific concern – the Northwest Indian Ocean region, the Indonesian Archipelago, and the Southern African region – requires sustained aerial capabilities that cannot be reliably maintained through import dependency.





The competitive dynamics with China add particular urgency to India's aero-engine development priorities. Growing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) highlight the strategic necessity of reducing dependency on foreign defence systems. China's rapid infrastructure development along the disputed border, including roads, air bases, and logistical hubs, has enhanced its military capabilities in the region, creating asymmetric advantages that India must counter through indigenous capabilities. The technological gap in aero-engine manufacturing represents a strategic vulnerability that could limit India's ability to respond effectively to regional security challenges posed by China's growing military capabilities.





Beyond purely military considerations, economic factors significantly influence India's push for aero-engine development. Recent economic data showing that India's GDP growth slowed to 5.4% in the third quarter of 2024, coupled with IMF predictions of continued economic challenges, highlight the need for strategic investments in high-technology sectors. Former economic adviser Arvind Subramaniam's observation that India's political leadership lacks ideas for long-term growth and employment creation underscores the potential economic benefits of developing advanced aerospace manufacturing capabilities. The establishment of an indigenous aero-engine industry could create high-skilled jobs and technological spill overs benefiting the broader economy, aligning strategic security needs with economic development goals.





India's approach to achieving self-reliance in aero-engine technology is being implemented through a carefully structured, phased strategy. The Indian Air Force has set an ambitious target to have its entire fleet produced domestically by 2047, establishing a clear long-term goal for achieving comprehensive self-reliance in aerospace manufacturing. This timeline acknowledges that transitioning from import dependency to indigenous production, particularly for complex systems like aero-engines, requires sustained effort across decades. The roadmap includes near-term collaboration with international partners while progressively increasing indigenous content and capabilities in successive development programs.





The implementation strategy incorporates specific aircraft and engine programs as stepping stones toward greater self-reliance. Defence Minister Singh highlighted several programs as "shining examples" of Indian capability, including the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Light Utility Helicopter Prachand, and missile systems like Akash and BrahMos. These programs demonstrate growing indigenous capabilities across various aerospace domains, providing a foundation for more ambitious developments in aero-engine technology. The experience gained through these programs helps build the technological ecosystem required for successful engine development, including specialised materials science, advanced manufacturing techniques, and sophisticated testing capabilities.





The government's approach recognises that hardware-based warfare systems are increasingly being supplemented or replaced by software-based systems. Singh specifically noted that "warfare will also depend more on software-based systems" in the future, highlighting the need for comprehensive technological capabilities beyond mechanical systems. This assessment acknowledges the changing nature of aerospace technology, where engine performance increasingly depends on sophisticated electronic controls, diagnostics, and power management systems. India's aero-engine development strategy therefore encompasses not just mechanical engineering but also the digital technologies that enable modern propulsion systems, representing a holistic approach to technological self-reliance.





Despite the strategic clarity and commitment to aero-engine development, significant implementation challenges remain. The Light Combat Aircraft program has experienced delays that impact the broader self-reliance initiative. These delays stem from various factors, including technical challenges, industrial capacity limitations, and coordination issues across multiple stakeholders. The experience with the LCA program highlights the difficulties of transitioning from development to serial production of advanced aerospace systems, providing important lessons for the aero-engine development initiative. Addressing these implementation challenges requires not just technological solutions but also organisational improvements and strategic industrial policy interventions.





India's prioritisation of aero-engine development represents a critical component of its broader strategy to achieve meaningful self-reliance in defence technology. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's explicit identification of this domain as a "priority area" acknowledges both its strategic importance and the significant challenges that must be overcome to establish indigenous capabilities. The government's approach balances aspirational goals of complete technological autonomy with pragmatic recognition that international collaboration provides the most viable path forward in the near term. This balanced strategy offers the potential to accelerate capability development while progressively building domestic expertise and infrastructure.





The co-development and co-production model pursued by India represents an evolution in its approach to technology acquisition, moving beyond simple license production to meaningful technology transfer with intellectual property rights. This evolved approach directly addresses past limitations in achieving genuine self-reliance, where dependence on foreign suppliers continued despite domestic assembly of imported components. The emphasis on full intellectual property rights creates the foundation for sustainable indigenous capabilities that can evolve to meet future requirements through domestic innovation rather than continued foreign dependence.





The success of India's aero-engine development initiative will ultimately depend on effective implementation across technical, industrial, and policy domains. While the strategic direction articulated by Defence Minister Singh provides clarity on governmental priorities, translating these priorities into operational capabilities requires sustained commitment of resources, effective coordination across multiple stakeholders, and realistic assessment of technological challenges. The government's recognition that aero-engine development represents a particularly challenging domain suggests a sober understanding of the difficulties ahead, which provides a foundation for realistic planning and implementation. As India navigates the complex path toward aero-engine development capability, this combination of strategic clarity and pragmatic implementation offers the best prospect for meaningful progress toward genuine technological self-reliance in this critical domain.





