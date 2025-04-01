



A fresh exchange of fire erupted in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua in Jammu on April 1, involving three infiltrators suspected to be part of a group previously spotted in Hiranagar on March 23.





Security forces, including the Indian Army, police, and CRPF, launched "search and destroy" operations early Tuesday morning based on intelligence inputs.





One infiltrator was killed during the encounter, while two others remain engaged with armed forces. Casualty details are yet to be officially confirmed.





The ongoing operation follows a series of incidents linked to the same group. On March 28, two infiltrators were killed in Sanyal, Kathua, during an encounter that resulted in the deaths of four policemen and injuries to three army personnel.





Furthermore, on March 30, three suspected militants dressed in black clothes entered a house in Rui village, took food items, and attempted to offer money to the resident woman, which she refused. Six locals have since been detained for questioning regarding their alleged logistical support to the militants.





Senior officials, including J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General Bhim Sen Tuti, visited Kathua to review the operation. Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat of the Rising Star Corps also met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss security measures in Kathua and surrounding areas. The Rising Star Corps oversees operational areas along the International Border in J&K.





This operation is part of heightened security efforts following multiple infiltration attempts and encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier reports indicated that heavily armed terrorists had escaped during operations near Hiranagar on March 23, prompting intensified search efforts.





ET News







