



Terrorist Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian businessman and close associate of 26/11 conspirator David Coleman Headley, has been extradited to India for his alleged involvement in planning the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that Rana may have been involved in plotting similar attacks targeting other Indian cities, necessitating his prolonged custody for extensive interrogation to uncover the full scope of the conspiracy.





Rana, a former military doctor in Pakistan, moved to Canada and later established an immigration consultancy business in Chicago.





He was convicted in the U.S. for providing material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the terrorist group responsible for the Mumbai attacks, and for conspiring to attack a Danish newspaper.





He was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2013. Rana allegedly facilitated Headley’s reconnaissance missions and provided logistical support for the Mumbai attacks, which killed 166 people and injured over 238 during a coordinated assault on key landmarks such as luxury hotels, a railway station, and a Jewish centre.





The NIA informed a Delhi court that Rana’s custody is critical for retracing events from 17 years ago and investigating his links with other terrorists. The agency plans to confront him with evidence, conduct location visits, and interrogate him about communications with Headley and other accused individuals like Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman. Rana reportedly discussed crowded places in South Mumbai prior to the attacks, raising suspicions about his involvement in conducting reconnaissance missions.





Rana was produced before a special judge under tight security, including SWAT vehicles and restricted public access to the court premises. The judge granted an 18-day custody period while directing regular medical examinations and monitored meetings with his lawyer.





Rana’s extradition from the U.S., approved by its Supreme Court, is seen as a significant step toward unravelling deeper layers of the 26/11 conspiracy. His interrogation may provide crucial insights into Pakistan’s role in orchestrating the attacks and broader terror networks targeting India.





PTI







