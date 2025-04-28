



China has taken a nuanced and proactive diplomatic stance following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, most of whom were tourists.





In its official response, China strongly condemned the attack, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stating that China "firmly opposes all forms of terrorism" and expressing deep condolences to the victims' families and the injured. The Chinese Ambassador to India also echoed these sentiments, underscoring Beijing's opposition to terrorism in any form.





Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the attack, China has called for restraint from both countries. As a neighbor to both, Beijing has emphasised the importance of avoiding further escalation and has welcomed any measures that would help de-escalate the situation. "China hopes India and Pakistan will exercise restraint," Guo Jiakun said, adding that China supports all efforts to "cool down the situation".





China's diplomatic engagement has included direct communication with Pakistan. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, reaffirming China's "consistent support for Pakistan's counterterrorism efforts" and acknowledging Pakistan's "legitimate security concerns."





Wang described China as an "ironclad friend and an all-weather strategic cooperative partner" to Pakistan, reiterating Beijing's support for Islamabad in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests.





At the same time, China has advocated for a "swift and fair investigation" into the Pahalgam attack, aligning with international calls for accountability and justice. Wang Yi emphasised that combating terrorism is a shared global responsibility and that conflict does not serve the interests of either India or Pakistan, nor does it benefit regional peace and stability.





China's position highlights its dual approach: expressing solidarity against terrorism and supporting its strategic partner Pakistan, while also urging both India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and restraint to maintain regional stability.





This comes as India has increased military pressure on Pakistan, responding to the attack by suspending the Indus Water Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and conducting strong military displays along the borders.





China has condemned the Pahalgam attack, called for a thorough investigation, expressed support for Pakistan's security interests, and urged both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and seek peaceful solutions to the crisis.





CGTN







