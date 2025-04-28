



On Monday morning, the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted coordinated raids at 13 locations across the Doda district as part of a major crackdown aimed at dismantling terrorist hideouts and apprehending individuals linked to terror activities.





These operations were launched in direct response to the recent deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including a Nepalese national, and left many injured. The raids targeted residences of terrorists originally from Doda and Kishtwar districts who are currently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





The police seized electronic gadgets, incriminating documents, and other materials as evidence during these searches, which were conducted under proper legal procedures with the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses to ensure thoroughness and legality.





These raids are part of a broader effort to disrupt the terror ecosystem by identifying and detaining terror associates and over ground workers (OGWs) who support terrorist activities in the region. The operations were closely monitored by senior police officials, including the Deputy Inspector General of Police for Doda and Kishtwar, with active participation from district police leadership to ensure no evidence was missed.





This crackdown follows earlier extensive searches carried out by Srinagar Police at 63 locations targeting OGWs and associates of banned terrorist outfits under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).





The impact of the Pahalgam attack and subsequent security operations has been felt economically as well, with significant cancellations in tourism bookings reported. Rakesh Wazir, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association in Katra, noted a 35 to 37 percent drop in bookings and a sharp decline in the number of pilgrims participating in the annual yatra, which has fallen from 45,000 to around 20,000-22,000.





These raids underscore the heightened security measures and intensified counterterrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack, reflecting the authorities’ commitment to preventing further terrorist activities and maintaining regional stability amid ongoing tensions.





Agencies







