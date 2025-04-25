



The Chinese Consul General in Kolkata, Xu Wei, attended the Chinese Culture Day celebration at South City International School, where he underscored the importance of cultural exchange in strengthening the longstanding friendship between China and India.





Addressing students and attendees, Xu Wei expressed his delight at the enthusiastic participation and highlighted how such events foster greater understanding, particularly among the younger generation, and deepen people-to-people ties between the two nations.





During his interaction with media, Consul General Xu Wei also addressed the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people and has been described as the deadliest attack in the region since 2019.





Xu Wei strongly condemned the violence, expressing sorrow for the loss of lives and extending condolences to the victims’ families. “We oppose all acts of terrorism. We are sorry for the loss of lives. We express our condolences to the bereaved families,” he stated, echoing the official position of the Chinese government, which has publicly denounced the attack and reaffirmed its opposition to terrorism in all forms.





The attack in Pahalgam prompted a swift and robust response from the Indian government, which announced a series of diplomatic measures. These included the closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and a reduction in diplomatic staff at the respective High Commissions.





Notably, India also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a landmark agreement with Pakistan that has endured for over six decades, signifying the gravity of the situation and India’s resolve to address terrorism at multiple levels.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a strong statement, assured the nation that those responsible for the attack, including its conspirators, would face consequences “beyond their imagination.” He emphasized that the time had come to dismantle the remaining strongholds of terrorism and asserted that the collective willpower of India’s 140 crore citizens would decisively counter such threats.





The presence of Consul General Xu Wei at the Chinese Culture Day, coupled with his remarks on the Pahalgam attack, reflects China’s ongoing commitment to cultural diplomacy and its stance against terrorism, while also highlighting the significance of India-China relations at both the governmental and grassroots levels.





ANI







