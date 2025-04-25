



On April 22, 2025, a devastating terrorist attack struck the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of 26 people, including two foreign nationals, and injuring more than 20 others.





The attack, carried out by five gunmen armed with assault rifles, specifically targeted tourists—primarily male Hindu visitors—at one of the region’s most popular destinations, often referred to as “mini Switzerland” for its scenic beauty.





The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the massacre, which has been described as the deadliest attack in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The motive was reportedly to resist alleged demographic changes in the Kashmir Valley.





The brutality of the attack, with terrorists firing at point-blank range, caused chaos and panic among the tourists, many of whom were enjoying picnics or pony rides when the shooting began. Eyewitness accounts and visuals from the site depicted scenes of terror, with bodies strewn across the meadow and survivors desperately seeking cover in the open grassland. Security forces quickly cordoned off the area and launched anti-terror operations in response.





The international community reacted strongly to the atrocity. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey his condolences and unequivocally condemned the “barbaric terror attack,” expressing the United Kingdom’s solidarity with India in this hour of tragedy. The UK PM’s message was echoed by other world leaders, including those from the US, Russia, Israel, Australia, and the European Union, all of whom condemned the attack and extended their support to India.





In addition to these expressions of solidarity, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof also reached out to Prime Minister Modi, condemning the “cowardly act” and rejecting terrorism in all its forms. Prime Minister Modi thanked international partners for their support and reiterated India’s commitment to intensifying the global fight against terrorism.





Domestically, the Indian government responded with a series of decisive diplomatic and security measures. These included closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, reducing diplomatic staff in High Commissions, and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, a significant move given the treaty’s longstanding role in India-Pakistan relations.





Prime Minister Modi, cutting short his official visit abroad, assured the nation that those responsible for the attack would face “punishment beyond their imagination” and emphasized the resolve of 140 crore Indians to break the backbone of terrorism in the country.





The Pahalgam attack has thus not only shaken the nation but also galvanized international condemnation and prompted robust diplomatic and security actions, underscoring the urgent need for global cooperation in combating terrorism.





