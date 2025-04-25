



UK Conservative MP Bob Blackman has issued a strong statement of support for India in the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which took place on April 22, 2025.





The attack, carried out by militants affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, targeted Hindu tourists at the Baisaran meadow, resulting in at least 28 deaths and over 20 injuries.





The attackers reportedly singled out non-Muslims by demanding victims recite the Kalma and checking for circumcision, sparing Muslims and targeting Hindus specifically.





At a commemorative ceremony at India House in London, Blackman expressed his condolences to the victims, their families, and the Hindu community, recalling his own visit to Kashmir and the region’s natural beauty.





He emphasised the intolerability of religiously motivated violence and called for justice for the victims. Blackman declared his unequivocal support for "whatever India does to pursue the terrorists and those who have backed the terrorists," including bringing them to justice or, if necessary, eliminating them.





He further stated his expectation that all UK political parties would join in expressing support for India, even if that includes military action to eliminate terrorist bases across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-administered territory.





Blackman’s remarks reflect a broader sentiment of solidarity from the UK, as echoed by Catherine West, Labour MP and Foreign Office Minister for the Indo-Pacific. West also condemned the "horrific terrorist attack," offered condolences, and affirmed that the UK stands "shoulder to shoulder with India in the face of the cowardly attacks of terrorism against innocent civilians."





She highlighted the close ties between the UK and India, especially through the Indian diaspora, and emphasised the importance of unity and justice in the wake of such tragedies.





The attack has had significant diplomatic repercussions. India responded with a series of strong measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari-Wagah border, revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, and reducing diplomatic staff in both countries. These steps underscore India’s resolve to hold Pakistan accountable for cross-border terrorism and to prevent future attacks.





UK MP Bob Blackman’s statement represents a clear and forceful endorsement of India’s right to take decisive action against terrorism, with calls for international solidarity and a focus on justice for the victims of the Pahalgam attack.





ANI







