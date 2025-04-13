



India's space program has achieved remarkable success due to the clear vision of its founders and sustained political and policy support, as highlighted by Kiran Karnik, former chairman of NASSCOM and a veteran of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





Speaking at the launch of Dr. Dinesh C. Sharma's book Space: The India Story, Karnik emphasized how India's space journey began humbly in the 1960s and has evolved into one of the leading space-faring nations globally.





The book, released by Karnik and Arun Maira, a former Planning Commission member, explores India's space heritage and technological advancements. It is divided into two sections: India in Space, which focuses on achievements in rocketry, satellite development, and lunar missions, and Indians in Space, which narrates the stories of astronauts like Rakesh Sharma, Kalpana Chawla, Sunita Williams, and ISRO's astronaut candidates preparing for the Gaganyaan mission.





India's space program has consistently embraced frugal innovation, achieving world-class results with limited resources. This principle was reiterated by Maira during the event. The narrative also recalls how Yuri Gagarin's historic spaceflight in 1961 inspired India’s early aspirations in space exploration.





The program owes much to its visionary founder Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, who prioritized using space technology for socio-economic development rather than prestige-driven projects.





This developmental approach laid the foundation for significant milestones such as Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-3, Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), and Aditya-L1 solar mission. These missions have not only advanced scientific knowledge but also enhanced India's global stature in space exploration.





India's achievements include pioneering remote sensing applications for agriculture, disaster management, and resource mapping, alongside launching satellites for communication and navigation. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) has been instrumental in these successes, including interplanetary missions like Mangalyaan.





Looking ahead, ISRO is focused on ambitious projects such as the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission and developing next-generation launch vehicles like the GSLV MK-III. These efforts underscore India's commitment to scaling greater heights in space technology while contributing to nation-building.





PTI







