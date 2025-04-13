



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar recently held a telephonic conversation with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, discussing regional developments. Jaishankar shared details of the exchange on X, expressing appreciation for the dialogue and emphasizing the importance of ongoing discussions amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics.





This conversation follows significant developments in Oman, where the nation has been actively mediating indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States on nuclear and sanctions issues.





The talks, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, were conducted in Muscat under Albusaidi's mediation. These discussions were characterized by mutual respect and aimed at advancing diplomatic solutions.





Jaishankar's engagement with Albusaidi also builds upon their February meeting during the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat. At that time, both leaders reviewed India-Oman bilateral ties, focusing on trade, investment, energy security, and cultural collaboration. Jaishankar unveiled a logo commemorating 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Oman and launched a book titled Mandvi to Muscat: Indian Community and the Shared History of India and Oman, highlighting centuries-old people-to-people ties.





Oman's role as a mediator in regional diplomacy underscores its strategic importance, while India continues to strengthen its partnership with Oman through high-level engagements and cultural initiatives.





