



The India-US joint naval exercise, Tiger Triumph 2025, concluded with a significant display of military strength and interoperability in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. This bilateral tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise, held from April 1 to 11, aimed to enhance disaster relief skills and strengthen operational synergies between the armed forces of India and the United States.





The exercise was divided into two phases: a harbour phase conducted in Visakhapatnam from April 1 to 7, and a sea phase off the coast of Kakinada from April 8 to 11.





The harbour phase included pre-sail conferences, subject-matter expert exchanges on technologies such as medical, drone, and space, cross-deck visits, ship boarding drills, and friendly sports fixtures. These activities facilitated the exchange of knowledge and best practices between the two nations' militaries.





The sea phase featured complex maritime operations, including cross-deck aircraft landings, troop landings at Kakinada, and activities by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). A Combined Coordination Centre (CCC) was established to manage large-scale joint operations, supported by a joint relief and medical camp set up by the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) and their US counterparts.





The culmination of the exercise was marked by a Distinguished Visitors' (DV) Day on April 11, attended by senior military and diplomatic dignitaries from both countries. The event showcased a range of high-tempo operations, including stand-off and hard beaching, slithering operations by Special Forces using SC and Mi-17 V5 helicopters, and aerial participation by C-130 transport aircraft.





The integrated operations involved personnel and assets from the Indian Navy, Army, and Air Force, alongside the US Navy, Army, and Marine Corps, highlighting a high degree of interoperability and operational cohesion.





The exercise demonstrated the enhanced degree of combined combat drills, jointmanship, and interoperability achieved between the armed forces of India and the United States.





It underscored the shared commitment of both nations to regional stability, humanitarian coordination, and defence cooperation, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region. The successful conclusion of Tiger Triumph 2025 stands as a testament to the enduring partnership and collective resolve of India and the US in responding to real-world contingencies.





