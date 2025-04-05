



The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) has signed a landmark technology transfer agreement with Pioneer Clean AMPS Pvt. Ltd., marking the first time trainer aircraft will be manufactured in India using fully indigenous technology.





This collaboration focuses on the Hansa-3 NG, a two-seater trainer aircraft designed for pilot training, which is the latest iteration of the Hansa series developed by CSIR-NAL since 1998.





The Hansa-3 NG features advanced technology, including a lightweight composite airframe, a Rotax Digital Control Engine, a glass cockpit, and electrically operated flaps. It is intended to address the growing demand for affordable and efficient aircraft for flying training organizations (FTOs) in India. Currently, all trainer aircraft used in Indian FTOs are imported, making this initiative a significant step towards self-reliance in aviation manufacturing.





Pioneer Clean AMPS Pvt. Ltd., a newly established company for aircraft manufacturing, will set up production facilities and manage marketing, servicing, and after-sales support. CSIR-NAL will provide initial assistance to ensure smooth operations. The Hansa-3 NG is expected to cost approximately ₹3 crore per unit, about half the price of comparable imported planes.





India's aviation sector is rapidly expanding, with projections indicating a need for 750 trainer aircraft in the near future due to increasing demand for trained pilots. Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu emphasized that this partnership aligns with India's goal of reducing pilot training costs and time while fostering domestic manufacturing capabilities.





The agreement also supports the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative by enabling local production of aircraft components and eventually engines and avionics. CSIR-NAL has already received over 110 Letters of Intent for the Hansa-3 NG from FTOs across India. The manufacturing facility aims to produce 36 aircraft annually, with plans to scale up to 72 units per year to meet domestic and export demands.





This collaboration is expected to revolutionise India's flying training ecosystem by providing cost-effective solutions, boosting local manufacturing, and creating opportunities for skilled workers in the aerospace sector.





