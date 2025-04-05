



Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Heavy Engineering has successfully dispatched the fourth Steam Generator (SG) for the Kaiga Atomic Power Station in Karnataka, marking a significant milestone in India’s nuclear energy ambitions.





This delivery completes the set of four SGs required for one unit of the indigenously developed 10x700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) Fleet Programme, aimed at bolstering India’s nuclear power capacity.





The fourth SG was delivered nine months ahead of schedule, showcasing L&T’s efficiency and commitment to timely execution. The entire set of SGs was completed within 45 months, with the first unit shipped in a record 33 months, setting new global benchmarks in nuclear equipment manufacturing and delivery.





Steam generators are heat exchangers used to convert water into steam from heat produced in a nuclear reactor core. The coolant is pumped, at high pressure to prevent boiling, from the reactor coolant pump, through the nuclear reactor core, and through the tube side of the steam generators before returning to the pump.

L&T has expertise in manufacturing steam generators and various types of heat exchangers for nuclear power plants. Critical Sodium to Water heat transfer steam generators are manufactured in Dust Free Enclosures, using high end technology innovation.

We have a proven track record of manufacturing more than 42 Steam Generators for major nuclear power plants across the nation.





The dispatch ceremony took place at L&T’s A.M. Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, Gujarat, attended by senior officials from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL).





Anil V Parab, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President of L&T Heavy Engineering and L&T Valves, highlighted the achievement as a testament to L&T’s robust nuclear quality culture and alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, which aims to achieve 100 GWe nuclear power generation by 2047. This accomplishment also supports India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasizing domestic capabilities in critical sectors like nuclear energy.





The Kaiga Atomic Power Station currently operates four units of 220 MWe PHWRs and is constructing two additional units of 700 MWe PHWRs. This expansion aligns with India's goal to triple its installed nuclear capacity to 22.48 GWe by 2032 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.





As part of its strategic vision, L&T is contributing significantly to the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative, a roadmap aimed at transforming India into a developed nation through sustainable and indigenous energy solutions.





Agencies







