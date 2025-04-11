



The United States and India have reaffirmed their commitment to combating global terrorism, particularly following the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India.





Rana's extradition marks a significant milestone in holding perpetrators accountable for the attacks that claimed 166 lives, including six Americans.





The US State Department expressed pride in facilitating Rana's extradition and reiterated its support for India's efforts to bring justice to those involved in the attacks.





Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, was linked to Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley and the Lashkar-e-Taiba group responsible for the attacks. He had previously been convicted in the US for providing material support to terrorism.





His extradition follows years of legal challenges, with the US Supreme Court ultimately rejecting his petitions against extradition.





India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken custody of Rana and plans to interrogate him further to uncover details of the conspiracy behind the attacks.





This development underscores the strong counter-terrorism partnership between India and the US, which has been reinforced through bilateral and multilateral initiatives such as the Quad Counterterrorism Working Group and other forums aimed at addressing emerging threats like cyber-enabled terrorism.





ANI







