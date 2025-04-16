



Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh undertook an official visit to Rome from April 14-15, 2025, with the primary objective of advancing India-Italy bilateral defence cooperation—a key pillar of the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.





During his visit, Singh called on Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, where both leaders engaged in productive discussions focused on deepening defence collaboration, particularly in the realms of technology, armament production, and maritime security.





The talks underscored the importance of the Trans Regional Maritime Network, with specific attention to the evolving security dynamics in the Red Sea and the Western Indian Ocean Region, reflecting shared concerns over maritime safety and regional stability.





A significant highlight of the visit was the co-chairing of the 11th India-Italy Joint Defence Committee meeting alongside Italy’s Secretary General of Defence, Luisa Riccardi. The committee deliberated on a wide spectrum of issues, including defence and security cooperation, industrial partnerships, information-sharing mechanisms, and enhanced maritime collaboration.





Both sides reiterated the need for closer cooperation in defence technology and joint production, which aligns with India’s broader push for a self-reliant defence ecosystem through policy reforms and innovation. Singh emphasized that India has built a robust industrial and innovation ecosystem, supported by transparent and business-friendly reforms, making it an attractive destination for global defence industry partnerships.





Further cementing bilateral industrial ties, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Federation of Italian Companies for Aerospace, Defence and Security (AIAD). This MoU is seen as a milestone in fostering direct business-to-business (B2B) engagement and facilitating joint ventures, technology transfers, and co-production initiatives between the two countries’ defence sectors.





The visit also included a keynote address by Defence Secretary Singh at the India-Italy Defence Industry Roundtable, where he elaborated on the transformative changes in India’s defence sector, highlighting the government’s commitment to creating a transparent, predictable, and conducive environment for industry growth. Singh was accompanied by a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Defence, including senior officials from the Service Headquarters, Department of Defence, Department of Defence Production, and a substantial SIDM delegation, all aimed at strengthening institutional and industry linkages.





This engagement builds on the broader India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, which was unveiled at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. The plan prioritizes defence, security, technology, and industrial cooperation, including the negotiation of a Defence Industrial Roadmap and enhanced maritime collaboration. The ongoing high-level meetings and institutional mechanisms, such as the Joint Defence Committee and the Military Cooperation Group, are expected to lay a strong foundation for future cooperation, addressing emerging security challenges and promoting mutual growth in the defence sector.





ANI







