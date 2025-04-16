



The US Department of State has reiterated its stance that the future of Bangladesh should be determined by the Bangladeshi people themselves, emphasizing democratic principles and the importance of free and fair elections. During a recent press briefing, spokesperson Tammy Bruce addressed concerns about rising extremism, anti-Semitism, and the targeting of American companies in Bangladesh.





She underscored that while Bangladesh faces significant challenges, decisions regarding its governance, including handling protests and legal matters such as the arrest of UK MP Sadiq, are for Bangladeshi authorities to manage.





Bruce stated, “Future of Bangladesh is going to be decided by the Bangladeshi people... we've seen the reports,” highlighting the US commitment to supporting democratic processes and the will of the people.





The US has consistently called for accountability, an end to violence, and respect for human rights in Bangladesh, especially in the context of recent unrest and leadership changes. Following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the announcement of an interim government, the US welcomed the transition, urging that it be conducted in accordance with Bangladeshi law and democratic norms. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller conveyed condolences for those affected by recent violence and stressed the need for full and transparent investigations into human rights abuses.





He emphasized that the US stands with the people of Bangladesh and supports their right to peaceful assembly and protest, noting, “We want to see the Bangladeshi people decide the future of the Bangladeshi government”.





On the issue of minority rights and regional security, Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary, Md Jashim Uddin, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the safety and security of all citizens, regardless of creed, colour, religion, or ethnicity.





He described the recent meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus as a significant step, with India expressing concerns about the security of minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh government has assured both domestic and international stakeholders that it does not tolerate violence or intimidation against any citizens and is committed to thorough investigations of any reported atrocities.





The US position is clear: the path forward for Bangladesh must be determined by its own people through democratic means. The US continues to advocate for accountability, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights, while supporting Bangladesh’s sovereignty and the aspirations of its citizens for a peaceful and inclusive society.





ANI







