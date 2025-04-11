



Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the Release Trials of Long-Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) ‘Gaurav’ between April 08-10, 2025 from the Su-30 MKI aircraft. During the trials, the weapon was integrated to multiple stations in different warhead configurations, with land target on Island. The trials successfully demonstrated range close to 100 kms with pin-point accuracy.





LRGB ‘Gaurav’ is a 1,000 kg class glide bomb, designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat, Armament Research and Development Establishment and Integrated Test Range, Chandipur. Senior officials of DRDO and the Indian Air Force (IAF) participated and reviewed these trials.





The system has been realised with the support of Development-cum-Production Partners - Adani Defence Systems & Technologies, Bharat Forge and various MSMEs. The trials are paving the way towards induction of the weapon into the IAF. The Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance contributed towards Certification and Quality Assurance.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, IAF and industry for successful development trials of ‘Gaurav’. He said the development of LRGB will further enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces to a great extent.





PIB Press Release







