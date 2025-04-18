



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has successfully conducted preliminary sea trials of its indigenously developed 651 kW Water-Jet Propulsion System aboard the Indian Navy’s Fast Interceptor Craft, marking a significant milestone under the DRDO’s Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme.





Designed entirely in India by L&T’s Precision Engineering Systems, the system boasts over 70% indigenous content, reflecting India’s push for self-reliance in defence technology.





The water-jet propulsion mechanism, which operates by accelerating water through a high-powered pump to generate thrust via Newton’s third law, eliminates external propellers, enabling superior manoeuvrability, rapid acceleration, and precise control—critical for high-speed naval operations in shallow or confined waters.





Key features include reduced noise and vibration, enhancing stealth capabilities for covert missions, along with lower maintenance requirements compared to traditional propulsion systems.





The successful trials pave the way for integration across the Navy’s fleet, potentially powering future Fast Interceptor Crafts and patrol vessels in roles such as coastal defence, anti-smuggling operations, and surveillance.





This achievement underscores India’s growing maritime engineering prowess and the critical role of private sector partnerships in advancing defence innovation.





IDN







