



The Ministry of Science and Technology, through the Technology Development Board (TDB), has taken a pivotal step toward indigenizing India’s small arms manufacturing capability by extending financial assistance to DVIPA Defence India Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad (erstwhile DVIPA Armour Pvt. Ltd.).





The project, titled “Development and Commercialisation of 7.62 mm x 51 mm Assault Rifles,” aims to produce high-performance, indigenous assault rifles in alignment with the Indian Army’s General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQR).





TDB’s assistance will play a crucial role in enabling the development, testing, and commercialisation of the UGRAM rifle, including the creation of a state-of-the-art in-house manufacturing unit with integrated quality assurance and testing infrastructure.





For decades, India has depended heavily on imported small arms, resulting in substantial foreign exchange outflows and interoperability challenges across armed forces, thereby complicating training and logistics. The ageing INSAS rifles, once developed through earlier collaborations, are increasingly viewed as inadequate for modern combat needs. In 2017, the Government initiated a policy shift to replace these with advanced, reliable rifles chambered in 7.62 mm x 51 mm NATO-grade ammunition.





In response to this national need, dvipa Defence, incorporated in October 2018, emerged as a strong domestic player in the defence manufacturing sector. As one of the early license holders for small arms and ammunition production, the company partnered with DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, to develop a fully indigenous assault rifle, UGRAM – Sanskrit for “ferocious.” Demonstrating exceptional execution, five prototypes were developed within 100 days and successfully passed initial testing at ARDE.





UGRAM: A Modern, Indigenous Combat-Ready Assault Rifle





UGRAM is a modular, ergonomically designed 7.62 mm x 51 mm assault rifle, tailored for counter-insurgency (CI) and counter-terror (CT) operations by armed forces, paramilitary units, and special forces. It incorporates several advanced features:





100% design, material selection, manufacturing, and testing conducted domestically and approved by ARDE, DRDO.





Key Features:





Long-stroke piston mechanism for enhanced reliability High-strength steel used in all pressure-bearing parts High-grade nylon-based handguard, pistol grip, and buttstock Ambidextrous magazine release and ergonomic, side-mounted cocking handle





Speaking on the occasion, Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, said, “TDB’s support to DVIPA Defence underscores our commitment to indigenizing critical defence technologies under ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. This project not only strengthens self-reliance but also paves the way for import substitution and future exports through trusted strategic partnerships.”





Commenting on TDB’s support, Founders of DVIPA Defence India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are proud to contribute to India’s strategic autonomy by building world-class defence products from Indian soil. The support from TDB strengthens our resolve to manufacture for the forces, by the forces, in India.”





PIB







