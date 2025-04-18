



US Vice President JD Vance is set to undertake his first official visit to India from April 21 to 24, 2025, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their three children. This visit is significant both diplomatically and culturally, as it comes at a time when India and the United States are engaged in crucial negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement, with the goal of boosting bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.





During his stay, Vice President Vance will hold a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, where discussions are expected to focus on shared economic and geopolitical priorities.





The visit is particularly timely, given the ongoing global trade tensions and recent tariff measures introduced by the Trump administration, which have impacted Indian exports. Both sides are optimistic about achieving a "win-win" outcome in the initial phase of the trade pact within the next 90 days, following the finalization of terms of reference for the talks.





Beyond official engagements, the Vance family will travel to Jaipur and Agra, underscoring the cultural diplomacy aspect of the trip. These visits highlight the personal significance for Usha Vance, whose parents are of Indian origin, and are expected to reinforce people-to-people ties between the two countries.





The itinerary includes experiencing India's rich cultural heritage, with stops at iconic sites such as the Taj Mahal in Agra and the historic palaces of Jaipur.





This visit also follows a previous interaction between the Vance family and PM Modi in France, where Modi presented personalized gifts to Vance's children, reflecting the warmth and growing rapport between the leaders. The presence of the entire Vance family, including Usha Vance on her first visit to India as Second Lady, further underscores the importance of strengthening bilateral relations at both governmental and societal levels.





Overall, JD Vance's India visit is poised to advance strategic, economic, and cultural cooperation, while providing an opportunity to address pressing trade issues and deepen the partnership between the world's two largest democracies.





Agencies







