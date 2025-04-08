



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar welcomed the Crown Prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in New Delhi on April 8, 2025, marking his first official visit to India.





The Crown Prince, who also serves as the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, arrived at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Upon his arrival, he was greeted with a ceremonial guard of honour and received by Union Minister Suresh Gopi.





Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for the Crown Prince's positive sentiments regarding the growing cooperation and vibrant ties between India and the UAE.





The visit underscores the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, which has strengthened significantly since formal diplomatic relations were established in 1972. The UAE hosts India's largest overseas community, comprising over 4.3 million people, further cementing strong cultural and economic ties.





During his two-day visit (April 8-9), the Crown Prince is accompanied by senior government officials and a high-level business delegation.





His itinerary includes engagements in New Delhi and Mumbai, where he will participate in a business round-table aimed at exploring opportunities in infrastructure, energy, fintech, innovation, and sustainability. This initiative seeks to accelerate trade and investment between the two nations.





The visit is expected to add momentum to bilateral relations and deepen cooperation across various sectors under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).





ANI







