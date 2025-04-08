



President Droupadi Murmu attended a banquet hosted in her honour by the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, at the Palacio da Ajuda in Lisbon on Monday evening.





This event was part of her state visit to Portugal, which marks the first such visit by an Indian President in 27 years. The visit coincides with the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Portugal, a milestone that highlights the evolving partnership between the two nations.





During the banquet, President Murmu emphasised the significance of this year as both countries celebrate their bilateral ties.





She noted that the natural synergy and potential for cooperation in diverse fields are transforming India-Portugal relations into a dynamic and visionary partnership. Earlier in the day, President Murmu held extensive discussions with President Sousa, focusing on strengthening collaboration across various sectors.





In addition to the banquet and delegation-level talks, President Murmu engaged in several cultural activities. She visited the Church of Santa Maria and laid a wreath at the tomb of Luis Vaz de Camoes, Portugal's national poet. She also visited the Monastery of Jeronimos, a renowned architectural masterpiece from the 16th century.





Furthermore, President Murmu was presented with the "Key of Honour" of Lisbon City at the historic Câmara Municipal de Lisboa, where she was declared an honorary citizen. This gesture was attended by prominent citizens, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the Indian and Indo-Portuguese communities.





President Murmu praised Portugal for being a valued partner in fostering India's relations with the European Union and Lusophone countries. She highlighted India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, emphasizing a human-centric approach. The visit aims to further strengthen and broaden bilateral ties between India and Portugal, reflecting the importance India attaches to its relations with European partners.





After concluding her engagements in Portugal, President Murmu is scheduled to visit Slovakia from April 9-10, marking another significant diplomatic milestone.





