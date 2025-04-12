



Ambassador Hervé Delphin of the European Union to India and Bhutan emphasised the strategic roles of India and the EU in bridging connections with the Global South during his address at the 9th Carnegie Global Technology Summit in New Delhi.





Delphin highlighted the evolving geopolitical landscape, shaped by four key factors: diverse forms of capitalism, the strategic importance of technology, social pressures, and shifting security dynamics.





He described the competition among economic models such as state capitalism, mercantilism, and liberal systems, noting how technology has transitioned from being a tool for innovation to a central element of national security and geopolitics. Additionally, he underscored the impact of social changes and emerging security threats on global stability.





Delphin asserted that India and the EU are uniquely positioned to collaborate in addressing the expectations of the Global South, urging a perspective beyond mere competition. He also pointed out that the accelerating pace of global change is overwhelming existing systems, requiring governments and institutions to adapt rapidly. Trust, he argued, has become a critical geopolitical resource in shaping international relations.





The summit's theme, Sambhavna (possibilities), focused on leveraging emerging technologies to foster economic growth while influencing global governance and security frameworks. The event was co-hosted by India’s Ministry of External Affairs and featured discussions on transformative technological advancements.





This dialogue aligns with broader efforts to strengthen India-EU relations. Both entities have been strategic partners since 2004, sharing values such as democracy and multilateralism. Recent initiatives include the EU-India Trade and Technology Council, aimed at fostering cooperation in areas like green energy and sustainable technology.





ANI







