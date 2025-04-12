



Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the South Western Air Command (SWAC), conducted a significant operational review during his visit to Air Force Station Lohegaon in Pune on April 11, 2025.





He was welcomed with full military honours by Air Commodore Satbir Singh Rai, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of the station. The visit marked an essential step in evaluating the preparedness and strategic importance of key air bases in India’s western sector.





The visit began with a comprehensive briefing that highlighted the station’s multifaceted roles, including air defence, mission preparedness, logistics, and technical support.





Air Marshal Tiwari was updated on current operational capabilities and future strategic objectives, emphasising the station’s critical role in safeguarding India’s western frontier. He also inspected various operational installations such as fighter squadrons, missile units, radar systems, and maintenance facilities to assess their battle readiness and operational efficiency.





During his interactions with officers, airmen, and civilian staff, Air Marshal Tiwari expressed his deep appreciation for their professionalism and dedication. He praised their unwavering commitment to upholding the sovereignty of Indian airspace and emphasized the strategic importance of SWAC within India’s defense framework.





In his address, he highlighted the dynamic nature of modern aerial warfare and urged personnel to remain agile and technologically adept to counter evolving threats effectively. He reiterated the Indian Air Force’s vision of becoming a future-ready combat force through innovation, enhanced training programs, and strict discipline.





A notable highlight of his visit was his participation in a sortie aboard a Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft, which provided him first hand insights into its operational capabilities. This engagement underscored his hands-on leadership approach and reaffirmed the IAF's commitment to maintaining a robust fleet. The visit concluded with a ceremonial parade review where he commended the personnel for their role in safeguarding India's skies.





The morale-boosting visit reinforced the Indian Air Force's dedication to excellence, operational readiness, and national security. It also served as a testament to its proactive approach in adapting to modern warfare challenges while ensuring peak efficiency across its frontline installations.





