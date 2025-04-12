



Marjolijn Van Deelen, the EU's Special Envoy for Space, has expressed strong interest in deepening cooperation with India in the space sector, highlighting the shared status of both entities as top-tier space-faring powers.





In an interview, Van Deelen emphasised the importance of securing space for all nations and future generations, proposing collaboration on space security and governance.





She suggested that a first step would involve discussions to align perceptions of threats in space and joint participation in multilateral frameworks to establish rules for responsible behavior in space. She also noted ongoing interactions between Indian space companies and the EU Space Surveillance and Tracking (SST) system, underscoring existing collaborative efforts.





India and the EU have a long history of cooperation in space exploration, with recent successes such as India's Chandrayaan-3 mission and advancements in satellite technology further strengthening their partnership.





Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh recently hosted a high-level EU delegation to discuss expanding this collaboration, acknowledging India's achievements in satellite development, launches, and applications benefiting society. Both sides aim to leverage their expertise for joint projects in areas such as climate monitoring, cybersecurity, and peaceful space utilisation.





The EU-India partnership extends beyond technical collaboration to include strategic dialogues on space security. The European Space Agency (ESA) has cooperated with ISRO since the 1980s, and recent agreements have focused on supporting India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight program. The EU sees India as a key partner in shaping international norms for responsible use of space resources amidst increasing geopolitical competition.





Looking ahead, both sides envision deeper collaboration through initiatives such as high-level dialogues on space backed by government-to-government consultations and private sector involvement. This partnership is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring space remains a safe, accessible, and sustainable environment for all while fostering innovation and progress.





ANI







