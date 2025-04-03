



A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Wednesday during a night training mission. The incident occurred in an open field at Suvarda village, approximately 12 km from Jamnagar city.





One of the pilots ejected safely and is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar, while the other pilot succumbed to his injuries.





An IAF Jaguar two seater aircraft airborne from Jamnagar Airfield crashed during a night mission. The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to airfield and local population. Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 3, 2025





The crash was attributed to a technical malfunction, prompting the pilots to initiate ejection procedures to avoid harm to the airfield and local population. The aircraft caught fire upon impact, with debris scattered across the field.





The IAF has expressed deep regret over the loss of life and has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident. There were no civilian casualties reported, as the crash occurred in an open area.





The Jaguar fighter jet is a twin-engine fighter bomber that has been extensively used by the IAF since its induction in the late 1970s. It has undergone significant upgrades over the years.





