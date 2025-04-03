



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has strongly denied allegations made by an American newspaper, specifically The New York Times, that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) rerouted sensitive British equipment to Russia's Rosoboronexport.

The report claimed that HAL purchased dual-use components from the British aerospace firm H.R. Smith Group and then sold similar equipment to Rosoboronexport, which is sanctioned by the UK, US, and EU.

Allegations: The NYT report suggested that HAL received restricted technology worth nearly $2 million from H.R. Smith's subsidiary, Techtest, between 2023 and 2024. During this period, HAL allegedly made at least 13 shipments of similar components to Rosoboronexport, with payments totalling over $14 million.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) labelled the report as "factually incorrect and misleading," accusing it of distorting facts to suit a political narrative.





"India’s robust legal and regulatory framework on strategic trade continues to guide overseas commercial ventures by its companies. We expect reputed media outlets to undertake basic due diligence while publishing such reports, which obviously was overlooked in the instant case," MEA statement concluded.





According to the MEA, HAL has adhered to all international obligations related to strategic trade controls and end-user commitments. India emphasized its robust legal and regulatory framework governing strategic trade, which ensures compliance in overseas commercial ventures. The government also criticized the lack of due diligence by the media outlet before publishing such claims.





The New York Times report alleged that HAL received restricted technology from Techtest, a subsidiary of UK aerospace firm H.R. Smith Group, and subsequently sent parts to Russia with identical product codes. However, it admitted that no direct evidence confirmed the equipment reached Russia. The Indian government dismissed these claims as baseless and speculative.





Separately, HAL recently secured contracts worth ₹62,700 crore for manufacturing 156 LCH Prachand helicopters for the Indian Army and Air Force, highlighting its significant role in India's defence sector.





RW Report







