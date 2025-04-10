



Former Israeli Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon, has hailed the extradition of terrorist Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, as "a great development" in the fight against terrorism. Carmon emphasized that this extradition is a significant step for those who believe in combating terrorism to the fullest extent.





He acknowledged the severity of the 26/11 attacks and expressed solidarity with India, noting that both countries have suffered from terrorist attacks and will continue to collaborate in counter-terrorism efforts.





"Israel has always been with India in the fight against terrorism, and there is no one conversation or interview where we don't mention that India, like Israel, is suffering with terrorist attacks - unfortunately. Mumbai's 26/11 was definitely a terrible, terrible tragedy."

He continued, "I'm sure India and Israel will continue to cooperate in fighting terrorism. We signed an agreement many years ago, and I'm sure both countries will continue cooperating. Extradition is a huge development, an important diplomatic and judicial victory for India; I can say so without any doubt. I want to congratulate the Prime Minister and all necessary External Affairs Ministers for this."





Carmon praised the diplomatic and judicial victory achieved by India through Rana's extradition, congratulating the Indian government for their persistence. He highlighted the long-standing agreement between Israel and India to cooperate in fighting terrorism, underscoring that this extradition marks an important milestone in this shared endeavor.





Meanwhile, Eknath Omble, brother of the late Tukaram Omble, a hero of the 26/11 attacks, also welcomed the extradition, urging that Rana be given the strictest punishment possible. Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was previously convicted in the US for supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba, the terrorist group behind the Mumbai attacks.





His extradition follows the US Supreme Court's rejection of his appeal against deportation, and he is now set to face trial in India under the custody of the National Investigation Agency. Advocate Narender Mann has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor for the case.







