



India and Pakistan held a brigade commander-level flag meeting on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.





The meeting aimed to address border management issues and recent incidents of cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC). This is the second such meeting this month, following a similar discussion on April 2.





During the meeting, Indian Army officials raised concerns about infiltration attempts, ceasefire violations, and improvised explosive device (IED) blasts.





They lodged a formal protest with their Pakistani counterparts regarding these issues. Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining peace along the LoC and reaffirmed their commitment to the ceasefire agreement renewed on February 25, 2021, which has seen relatively few violations since its renewal.





Recent hostilities in the region include unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops and an IED explosion on February 11 that killed two Indian Army personnel.





There have also been incidents of small arms fire and landmine explosions injuring soldiers in Poonch and Rajouri districts. The Indian Army reported retaliatory actions resulting in significant casualties on the Pakistani side.





The discussions were described as routine and congenial, focusing on de-escalating tensions without releasing a joint statement or disclosing specific measures discussed. These meetings reflect ongoing efforts to manage security challenges and maintain stability along the shared border.





PTI







