



Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has expressed strong support for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and lauded India's efforts in pursuing justice.





In a video shared by the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, Azar described the extradition as encouraging and commended India's persistence in holding terrorists accountable.





He highlighted the tragic loss of over 170 lives during the attacks, including Israeli citizens.





Speaking on the Israel-India collaboration in counter-terrorism, the ambassador added: "Israel has always been with India in the fight against terrorism, and there is no one conversation or interview where we don't mention that India, like Israel, is suffering with terrorist attacks - unfortunately. Mumbai's 26/11 was definitely a terrible, terrible tragedy."





Former Israeli Ambassador Daniel Carmon also welcomed the development, calling it a significant step in the global fight against terrorism. He emphasized Israel's solidarity with India in counter-terrorism efforts and noted that the extradition represents an important diplomatic and judicial victory for India.





Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, was convicted in the U.S. for aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba in planning the 2008 Mumbai attacks. His extradition was cleared by the U.S. Supreme Court after rejecting his final appeal.





Upon arrival in India, Rana will be taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has appointed Advocate Narender Mann as Special Public Prosecutor for this case.





ANI







