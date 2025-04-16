



The extradition of terrorist Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, has been hailed as a significant milestone in India-US cooperation against terrorism. Margaret MacLeod, the Hindustani spokesperson for the US State Department, described this development as a "great example" of the two nations working together to combat global terrorism.





Speaking from London, MacLeod highlighted the shared commitment to justice and expressed hope for continued collaboration in the future. She emphasised that Rana should face the law for his alleged involvement in one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent history.





MacLeod also touched upon broader aspects of India-US relations, including trade and immigration. On trade, she reiterated President Donald Trump’s optimism about reaching a fair bilateral agreement with India that promotes business on principles of justice and equality. This aligns with ongoing efforts to resolve tariff disputes and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.





Regarding immigration policies, MacLeod outlined new rules requiring non-Americans planning to stay in the US for over 30 days to register with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) via the CBP Home app.





She clarified that individuals adhering to US laws need not worry about deportation, while those violating migration rules or overstaying their visas should leave voluntarily or use the app for assistance. She also addressed concerns about deportation procedures, stating that decisions on restraints are made case-by-case, prioritizing safety and security.





This multifaceted cooperation reflects the evolving partnership between India and the US under leaders like Trump and Modi, focusing on shared interests such as combating terrorism, advancing technology, and fostering economic growth.





ANI







