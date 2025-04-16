



The Indian Army's Field Hospital team deployed under Operation Brahma has successfully returned to India after providing critical humanitarian assistance to earthquake-stricken Myanmar. The team, initially comprising 118 members, expanded to 123 personnel, including surgeons and specialists, to address the escalating needs following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake centred in Mandalay.





Their efforts were part of India's broader humanitarian outreach aimed at alleviating the suffering caused by the disaster.





During their deployment, the Field Hospital operated a twin parallel operation theatre capable of handling two critical cases simultaneously—a pioneering achievement in field conditions. The team performed approximately 65 major surgeries and treated thousands of patients, earning trust from local communities and hospitals, which began referring cases for advanced care.





Additionally, they left behind adequate medical supplies for continued support. Lt Col Jagneet Gill highlighted the team's preparedness for such missions, citing prior experiences in Nepal and Turkey.





Operation Brahma encompassed more than medical aid; it demonstrated India's commitment to regional solidarity under its "Neighbourhood First" policy. The Indian government delivered over 600 metric tons of humanitarian relief materials, including food supplies, generators, and water purifiers. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) contributed significantly with search-and-rescue operations using advanced technologies like robotic mules and nano drones.





The Embassy of India in Myanmar also extended aid to affected communities and the Indian diaspora. Ambassador Abhay Thakur handed over essential food supplies while the Consulate General in Mandalay supported local relief efforts, such as providing resources to a temple kitchen serving meals to thousands daily.





Operation Brahma reflects India's role as a first responder in regional crises, showcasing its technological capabilities and humanitarian ethos. The mission not only provided immediate relief but also strengthened bilateral ties with Myanmar during a time of immense need.





ANI







