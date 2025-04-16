



Uttarakhand is actively seeking investments from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to bolster its economic growth and development across critical sectors. In a recent meeting between UAE Deputy Chief of Mission Majid Alnekhelavi and Ajay Mishra, Resident Commissioner of Uttarakhand, held at the UAE Embassy in New Delhi, potential areas for collaboration were discussed.





Mishra highlighted the state's transformation into a promising investment destination following the successful Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023. He emphasised improvements in law and order, infrastructure, road connectivity, and investor-friendly policies that have garnered trust from both domestic and international investors.





Key sectors identified for UAE investment include alternative and renewable energy, knowledge cities, and corridor projects aimed at driving long-term growth. A short film presented during the meeting showcased Uttarakhand's strengths in tourism, wellness, biotechnology, food processing, infrastructure development, and local production initiatives led by women’s groups. These efforts underscore the state’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.





India and the UAE share a strong history of bilateral relations since 1972, marked by robust trade ties that have evolved significantly over the decades. The UAE is now a major trading partner and investor in India, with an Indian expatriate community of 3.5 million playing a vital role in fostering economic and cultural connections. This partnership has been further strengthened by mutual efforts to enhance trade and investment opportunities across sectors such as energy, logistics, agriculture, and infrastructure.





Uttarakhand's proactive approach aligns with broader trends of increasing UAE investments in India. The state’s focus on renewable energy, tourism, and infrastructure presents significant opportunities for collaboration with UAE entities. This initiative reflects a broader strategy to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to accelerate economic development while leveraging bilateral ties for mutual benefit.





