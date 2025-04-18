



Gujarat has made a landmark move by becoming the first Indian state to launch a dedicated SpaceTech Policy for the period 2025-2030.





This policy is designed to catalyse the growth of the space technology sector in the state through a comprehensive framework of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, aiming to position Gujarat as a national leader in space innovation and manufacturing.





The SpaceTech Policy 2025-2030 encompasses support for the entire space sector value chain, including the manufacturing of satellite payloads and parts, communication and propulsion systems, ground stations, satellite control centres, and the design of space-based applications.





To ensure the effective implementation of this ambitious policy, the Gujarat government will collaborate closely with key national agencies such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), and the Department of Space.





A major highlight is the planned establishment of a Centre for Excellence in Space Technologies, which will focus on skill development, research, and innovation to nurture talent and foster cutting-edge advancements in the sector.





A significant feature of the policy is the creation of a space manufacturing park, equipped with common technical facilities, to provide a robust platform for enterprises and start-ups to develop, test, and manufacture space-related technologies.





The policy offers targeted incentives: manufacturers of satellites, payloads, launch vehicles, and propulsion systems will receive support under the Gujarat Electronics Policy (2022-2028), including capital and interest assistance, as well as subsidies on power tariffs and other operational costs.





Notably, satellite manufacturers are eligible for a 25% subsidy on launch costs, up to ₹5 crore. Enterprises involved in ground segment operations, space applications, and design are eligible for incentives under the Gujarat IT/ITeS Policy (2022-27), while start-ups in the sector will benefit from the ICT and Deep Tech Start-ups program.





This policy is set against the backdrop of national reforms, including the opening up of the space sector to private participation in 2020 and the introduction of the Indian Space Policy 2023, which encourages foreign direct investment (FDI) and comprehensive private sector engagement across all space activities.





Gujarat’s initiative is expected to empower investors and entrepreneurs, attract fresh investments, and foster a vibrant ecosystem for space technology, aligning with the broader vision of making India self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar Bharat) in high-tech manufacturing and space exploration.





In summary, Gujarat’s SpaceTech Policy 2025-2030 represents a strategic and forward-looking approach to harnessing the potential of the space sector, providing a strong foundation for innovation, industrial growth, and global competitiveness in space technology.





