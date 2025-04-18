



India has strongly rejected recent remarks made by Bangladeshi officials concerning the incidents of violence in West Bengal, particularly in the Murshidabad district. The controversy began after Bangladesh's interim government, through press secretary Shafiqul Alam, condemned the attacks on Muslims in West Bengal and called upon the Indian government and West Bengal authorities to ensure the protection of the minority Muslim population, citing significant loss of life and property during the unrest.





These comments followed reports of sectarian violence linked to protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, which recently became law after being passed by both Houses of Parliament and receiving presidential assent.





In a firm response, Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), described Bangladesh's statements as a "barely disguised and disingenuous attempt" to draw a parallel with India's longstanding concerns over the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. Jaiswal asserted that, unlike in India, where criminal acts are addressed, in Bangladesh, perpetrators of minority-targeted violence continue to roam free.





He further advised Bangladesh to focus on protecting the rights of its own minorities instead of making "unwarranted comments" and indulging in "virtue signalling".





The MEA's sharp rebuttal comes amid a period of strained India-Bangladesh relations, which have deteriorated since the ouster of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the subsequent rise in attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh. The Indian government views Bangladesh's remarks as an attempt to deflect attention from its own internal challenges regarding minority rights.





Meanwhile, the situation in West Bengal remains tense, with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visiting violence-hit areas in Murshidabad and Malda. The unrest erupted following protests over the Waqf Amendment Act, which has been opposed by sections of the Opposition, while the BJP has launched a 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign' to highlight the Act's benefits to the Muslim community.





India has unequivocally dismissed Bangladesh's criticisms regarding the West Bengal violence, framing them as an effort to divert attention from the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh and reiterating the need for Dhaka to address its own human rights record.





ANI







