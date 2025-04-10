Posters demanding merger of PoK with India has sprung up across the occupied region





In a ground breaking development in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Awami Action Committee has made a bold declaration rejecting terrorism and proxy war tactics. This marks a significant shift in the region’s stance, potentially signalling its first step toward distancing itself from Pakistan and aligning with India.





The Awami Action Committee, which has been steadily gaining influence in PoK's political landscape, held a crucial meeting where it was clearly stated: PoK will no longer support terrorism.





For years, resentment has been brewing among PoK citizens due to discrimination in government schemes and unlawful arrests, exacerbated by the Pakistani military's actions. This frustration has now culminated in decisive measures announced by the Awami Action Committee, which has been steadily gaining political influence.





In a recent meeting, the committee condemned the exploitation of PoK youth by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror outfits, stating that the region would no longer tolerate being a proxy war zone.





Key measures announced include:





A complete ban on funeral processions for terrorists Prohibition of burying slain militants in PoK A ban on terrorist organizations holding events in the region





The committee emphasised that PoK’s youth are being misled and sacrificed for Pakistan’s agenda, with several young men losing their lives while crossing into Jammu and Kashmir. The spokesperson stated, “This mindset that brainwashes our youth and turns them into tools of proxy war will no longer be tolerated.”



These tough decisions stem from a bitter truth: PoK’s youth are being used as pawns by Pakistan’s ISI and terror outfits. "We respect the spirit of our youth. We know their intentions are pure. But those exploiting them are not.

They are acting on the instructions of certain forces. Through today’s gathering, we want to make it clear—this mindset that brainwashes our youth and turns them into tools of proxy war will no longer be tolerated," the spokesperson added.





The Awami Action Committee’s actions have alarmed terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.





The organisation has a history of successfully challenging Pakistani authorities, including forcing troops to retreat from Muzaffarabad and securing concessions on issues like wheat and electricity.





These achievements bolster its credibility in standing up to terror outfits.





This development is seen as a turning point for PoK, where citizens are increasingly rejecting Pakistan’s exploitation of the region for its strategic goals.





The move reflects growing discontent with Islamabad’s policies and raises questions about whether PoK might eventually seek reunification with India.





Zee Media Bureau







