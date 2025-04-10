



Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi, amidst reports of the imminent extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key suspect in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.





The meeting also included Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Although the specifics of the discussion were not disclosed, it is believed that Rana's extradition was a central topic, given the timing and context.





Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistan-origin Canadian national, has exhausted all legal avenues in the United States and is expected to be extradited to India soon.





A multi-agency team from the Indian government is currently in the US to facilitate his return. Rana will initially be under the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which will handle the necessary legal formalities.





Rana was previously convicted in the US for supporting a failed plot to attack a Danish newspaper and providing material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), but he was acquitted of charges related to the Mumbai attacks.





His extradition to India could provide crucial insights into the involvement of Pakistani state actors in the 2008 attacks, which claimed 166 lives, including those of US, British, and Israeli nationals.





Rana's association with David Coleman Headley, a main conspirator in the Mumbai attacks, is well-documented. It is alleged that Rana was involved in reconnaissance for potential targets in Mumbai and helped plan attacks on other locations.





His extradition is seen as a significant step in India's efforts to uncover the full extent of Pakistani involvement in the attacks.





Once in India, Rana's previous visits to various locations, including Hapur, Agra, Delhi, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, will be scrutinised to understand their purpose. The extradition follows a US Supreme Court decision rejecting Rana's appeal, paving the way for his return to India to face trial. This development is expected to shed new light on the investigation into the Mumbai terror attacks.





Agencies







