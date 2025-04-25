



In the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which left 26 people dead—including tourists and at least one local—and more than 20 injured in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces intensified their crackdown on those believed responsible.





The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), specifically targeted male Hindu tourists in a brutal mass shooting, making it the deadliest such incident in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.





Eyewitness accounts described how the assailants, armed with AK-47s and M4 carbines and dressed in military-style uniforms, segregated victims by religion before firing at point-blank range, creating scenes of panic and horror in the otherwise tranquil tourist spot.





In a significant development following the attack, the residential houses of two suspected LeT terrorists—Asif Sheikh in Tral, Pulwama district, and Adil Hussain Thokar in Bijbehara, Anantnag district—were demolished, reportedly using explosives. According to reports, security forces were conducting search operations at these locations when explosives, allegedly already planted inside the houses, detonated, leading to their complete destruction.





Both individuals are believed to have played key roles in the conspiracy and execution of the Pahalgam attack, with Adil Hussain Thokar identified as one of the main accused and declared the most wanted by Anantnag Police, who have announced a reward for information leading to his arrest. The police, however, have not issued any official statement regarding the demolitions.





The destruction of these houses marks a forceful response by authorities amid an ongoing manhunt for the perpetrators, which also includes Pakistani nationals declared wanted in connection with the massacre. The incident has plunged the region into mourning and heightened security operations, as the government and security agencies work to restore order and bring those responsible to justice.





Agencies







