



The United States has responded to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir by establishing contact with both the Indian and Pakistani governments as tensions escalate between the two countries.





US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is closely monitoring the situation and plans to speak with the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan "as early as today or tomorrow."





Bruce emphasised that the US is engaging with both governments at multiple levels, not just at the foreign minister level, and is urging all parties to work together for a responsible solution, cautioning both sides against escalating the situation further. Secretary Rubio is also encouraging other world leaders to reach out to both countries to help de-escalate the crisis.





This diplomatic intervention comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, where five armed militants targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley, resulting in the deaths of 26 people-mostly Hindu civilians-and injuring many others. The attack, the deadliest of its kind in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has been attributed by India to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.





In response, India has taken a series of strong countermeasures against Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired high-level security meetings, including the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), where it was decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 until Pakistan credibly ends its support for cross-border terrorism.





Additionally, India has expelled Pakistani diplomats by declaring them persona non grata, cancelled visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, and ordered Pakistani officials to leave the country within 48 hours. The integrated Attari Check Post has also been closed.





Prime Minister Modi has expressed complete faith in the Indian Armed Forces, granting them full operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India's response to the attack. The government has signaled its resolve to deliver a decisive blow to terrorism, with national security and military leadership actively involved in the decision-making process.





The attack has also drawn condemnation from the Supreme Court of India and sparked widespread outrage across the country, further intensifying diplomatic and military tensions in the region. The US and the international community are closely watching developments, emphasizing the need for restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation.





Agencies







