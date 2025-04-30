



Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated following the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians and triggered a series of diplomatic and military confrontations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





In the wake of this attack, both nations have engaged in tit-for-tat measures, including the suspension of key treaties, expulsion of diplomats, closure of borders, and heightened military alertness.





On the night of April 29-30, 2025, this volatile situation manifested in a high-stakes aerial incident along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir. According to multiple reports from both Indian and Pakistani media, four Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighter jets conducted a patrol near the LoC, remaining within Indian-administered airspace but operating close to the sensitive frontier region.





Pakistani sources claim that the presence of these advanced jets triggered an immediate scramble by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), which responded swiftly to the perceived threat. Pakistani state media asserted that the PAF’s "timely" action compelled the Indian Rafales to retreat, suggesting that the IAF jets "panicked and were forced to flee" after being detected.





Indian media, however, characterised the Rafale sortie as a routine patrol conducted entirely within Indian territorial boundaries, denying any incursion across the LoC and downplaying the notion of a direct dogfight or engagement. Nonetheless, the incident has been widely interpreted as a show of force and a signal of readiness by both air forces amid fears of further escalation.





The heightened alert came hours after Pakistan’s Information Minister publicly claimed to possess "credible intelligence" of imminent Indian military action within 24 to 36 hours, a statement that further fuelled anxieties in the region.





While there were no reported violations of airspace or actual aerial combat, the rapid mobilization of jets on both sides underscores the fragility of peace along the Kashmir border and the potential for miscalculation.





The episode highlights the volatility of the current standoff, with both militaries maintaining high readiness and political leaders on both sides facing intense domestic and international pressure to respond decisively to provocations. As of now, no official confirmation has been provided by New Delhi regarding the Pakistani claims, and both sides continue to monitor the situation closely, with the risk of escalation remaining significant.





