



The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations commemorated Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary on April 14, 2025, with a special event at the UN headquarters in New York. The celebration highlighted Dr. Ambedkar's legacy as a central figure in India's freedom struggle and the architect of its Constitution. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, emphasised Ambedkar's contributions to nation-building, democracy, and social justice.





He noted Ambedkar's unique academic credentials, including his education at Columbia University in the U.S., which shaped his pragmatic and rational approach to policymaking and activism.





The event's theme, "The timeless appeal of Dr Ambedkar's vision within the UN and beyond," underscored his influence on global ideals of democracy and fraternity. Harish highlighted Ambedkar's focus on fraternity as a fundamental principle for ensuring dignity and unity among citizens and nations, as reflected in the Preamble of India's Constitution.





Dr. BR Ambedkar, affectionately known as Babasaheb, was born into a Dalit Mahar family in Madhya Pradesh and dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of marginalized communities. His efforts against untouchability and advocacy for equality earned him recognition as a "Dalit Icon." As India's first Law and Justice Minister, he played a pivotal role in shaping the country's legal framework. His vision continues to inspire movements for social justice globally.





The event also connected Ambedkar's ideals with contemporary global challenges, such as combating inequalities and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). His legacy resonates strongly within the UN's mission to eliminate poverty and socio-economic disparities by 2030.





ANI







