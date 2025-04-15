



Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Vietnam from April 14-15, 2025, marked a significant diplomatic effort to strengthen bilateral ties and address global trade challenges. During his meetings with Vietnamese leaders, including General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Xi emphasized the need for both nations to oppose "unilateral bullying" and safeguard the stability of the global free trade system.





His remarks were made in response to disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs under the Trump administration, which have impacted both China and Vietnam economically.





Xi stressed the importance of deepening strategic communication, enhancing high-level exchanges, and expanding cooperation in traditional sectors like trade and investment, as well as emerging industries such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, and the digital economy.





The two countries signed 45 bilateral cooperation agreements during the visit, underscoring their commitment to economic globalization that is open, inclusive, and beneficial to all.





Vietnam has been China's largest trading partner in ASEAN since 2016, while China has been Vietnam's largest trading partner since 2004. Bilateral trade turnover has grown significantly over the years, from $20 billion in 2008 to nearly $180 billion in 2022. Chinese investments in Vietnam have also increased tenfold during this period.





Xi's visit comes amid strained U.S.-China relations and ongoing disputes over sovereignty in the South China Sea. In his article published in Vietnam's Nhan Dan Newspaper, Xi urged both nations to manage differences peacefully and highlighted successful past negotiations, such as boundary delimitation on land and in the Beibu Gulf. He also warned against protectionism and trade wars, advocating for multilateral collaboration to ensure regional stability.





The visit holds symbolic importance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Vietnam. It reflects Beijing's strategic focus on consolidating relations with Vietnam amidst shifting global dynamics and U.S. tariffs targeting both nations.





ANI







