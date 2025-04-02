



Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong has expressed optimism about the future of China-India relations, emphasizing their advancement on a "sound and stable track" as the two nations celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.





Speaking at an event titled Riding the East Wind, Setting Sail Anew and Opening a New Chapter in China-India Relations, Xu highlighted the historical significance of bilateral relations, noting that despite challenges, they have consistently moved forward like the Yangtze and Ganges rivers.





He reaffirmed his belief that under the strategic guidance of leaders from both nations, mutual efforts will contribute to global peace and prosperity.









"Today, the leaders of China and India exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised that both sides should view and handle China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and seek ways for neighbouring major countries to get along in peaceful coexistence, mutual trust and mutual benefit as well as common development," Xu Feihong said.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the meeting between the two leaders in Kazan was instrumental in laying out a roadmap for our bilateral relations returning to a stable, predictable and amicable path. Progress in our bilateral relations will contribute not only to global stability and prosperity but also to the emergence of a multi-polar world," he further added.



Xu also acknowledged India's role as the first non-socialist country to establish diplomatic relations with China, framing current tensions as temporary obstacles within a broader historical context of cooperation. He urged both nations to overcome difficulties and foster a welcoming environment for collaboration, particularly in economic spheres.





ANI







