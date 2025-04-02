ISRO has achieved a major milestone in its semi-cryogenic engine development program by successfully conducting the first hot test of the Engine Power Head Test Article (PHTA) on March 28, 2025, at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. This engine is a key component of the SE2000 semi-cryogenic engine, which will replace the L110 liquid core stage in the LVM3 rocket, enhancing its payload capacity from 4 tons to 5 tons in Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). reported Simon Mansfield of Space Daily, a Australia based space news portal..

The SE2000 semi-cryogenic engine represents a significant leap in India's rocket propulsion technology, combining advanced engineering with strategic partnerships. Its core components include a thrust chamber for combustion, turbo pumps for propellant delivery, a pre-burner for turbine drive gases, an ignition system for controlled start-up, and precision control mechanisms.





The engine employs an oxidizer-rich staged combustion cycle - a complex design where excess liquid oxygen is partially burned in the pre-burner to drive turbines before full combustion in the main chamber. This enables exceptional performance with combustion chamber pressures reaching 180 bar and propellant feed systems handling up to 600 bar pressures.





Constructed using specialised alloys and composites resistant to extreme temperatures and corrosive oxidizer-rich gases, the engine achieves a specific impulse of 335 seconds while using non-toxic LOX/kerosene propellants. Notably, both the engine components and the space-grade kerosene are manufactured through collaborations with Indian aerospace industries, demonstrating growing domestic capability in advanced propulsion systems.





To validate this technological marvel, ISRO established the Semi-Cryogenic Integrated Engine Test (SIET) facility at Mahendragiri, inaugurated in February 2024.





This ₹1,800 crore complex features:



