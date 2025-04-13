



In the rapidly evolving landscape of modern warfare, electronic warfare (EW) has emerged as a critical domain, reshaping military strategies and national security frameworks worldwide. The electromagnetic spectrum has become a decisive battlefield, where control over communications, surveillance, and navigation systems can determine the outcome of conflicts.





For India, facing complex security challenges along its borders and beyond, the growing importance of EW offers valuable lessons and opportunities for enhancing its defence capabilities.





Global Lessons In Electronic Warfare





Recent global conflicts highlight the transformative impact of EW on modern military operations. In the Russia-Ukraine war, advanced Russian EW systems like Krasukha-4 and Leer-3 have been used to jam GPS signals, disrupt drone operations, and interfere with Ukrainian communications.





Ukraine has countered these measures with portable jammers and spectrum-monitoring equipment, demonstrating how EW can neutralise technological assets effectively. Similarly, Azerbaijan’s integration of EW with drone operations during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict crippled Armenian air defences and command systems. These examples underscore the strategic importance of spectrum superiority in disabling enemy capabilities without direct kinetic engagement.





Israel’s use of EW against Hezbollah further demonstrates its psychological and operational potential. Through targeted electronic attacks, Israel disrupted Hezbollah’s secure communications networks while simultaneously employing psychological operations (PsyOps) to degrade enemy morale. This integration of EW with broader information warfare strategies highlights its versatility in influencing adversarial coherence and decision-making.





Technological Advancements





Globally, nations are accelerating the development of next-generation EW technologies. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are being integrated into EW platforms for real-time threat detection and decision-making. Software-defined radios (SDRs), cognitive jammers, and quantum computing-enhanced encryption systems are becoming standard components. Countries like the United States and China are investing heavily in advanced EW systems such as MFEW-AL and JY-27A radar units. These advancements reflect a shift toward information dominance as a foundation for deterrence and combat superiority.





India's Progress In Electronic Warfare





Recognising the pivotal role of EW, the Indian Army has taken significant strides to modernise its capabilities. Indigenous systems like “Samyukta” for tactical battlefield surveillance and “Himshakti” for high-altitude deployments have been developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These platforms enable detection, monitoring, and jamming of enemy communications and radar emissions, aligning with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative for self-reliance.





Dedicated EW Brigades have been operationalised in sensitive border regions to conduct offensive and defensive spectrum operations. Mobile EW platforms capable of rapid deployment in remote terrains provide strategic advantages such as counter-drone operations, disruption of enemy targeting systems, enhanced situational awareness, and improved resilience against electronic attacks. Furthermore, the Army is integrating EW with cyber and space-based assets to build a comprehensive Information Warfare capability. Training institutions now include specialised EW curricula, while joint exercises simulate real-world electronic warfare scenarios.





Strategic Recommendations For India





India must continue investing in cutting-edge technologies like AI-driven cognitive jammers, SDRs, and quantum computing to enhance its EW capabilities.





Encouraging partnerships between defence technology firms and start-ups can accelerate the development of scalable modular systems tailored to Indian operational needs.





Synergising EW with cyber warfare and space-based assets will create a robust Information Warfare framework capable of addressing multidimensional threats.





Expanding training programs and conducting joint exercises focused on EW will ensure doctrinal modernisation and preparedness for future conflicts.





Deploying advanced mobile EW systems along contested borders will strengthen India’s ability to counter adversarial threats effectively.





Conclusion





Electronic warfare is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of military power in the 21st century. Its ability to degrade enemy capabilities without direct confrontation makes it indispensable for deterrence and combat superiority. For India, strengthening its EW capabilities is not merely about technological advancement—it is about ensuring national security in an increasingly contested battlespace. By embracing innovation, fostering collaboration, and integrating multidimensional strategies, India can position itself as a formidable force in modern electronic warfare.







