



The 2004 encounter of Ishrat Jahan and three others, allegedly linked to a plot to assassinate then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, remains a contentious issue with conflicting narratives and political implications. Here's a detailed analysis based on available information:





On 15 June 2004, Gujarat Police killed Ishrat Jahan, Javed Sheikh, Amjad Ali Rana, and Zeeshan Johar, claiming they were Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives targeting Modi.





However, a 2018 CBI chargesheet concluded the encounter was staged, with no evidence of a plot against Modi. This contradicted earlier assertions by Gujarat Police and authors like Binay Singh, who alleged Jahan was recruited by LeT for the mission. The CBI implicated seven policemen and Intelligence Bureau officials, including Rajinder Kumar, in orchestrating the fake encounter.





Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistan-born Canadian national, was a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai attacks (26/11) and a close associate of David Coleman Headley. As per NIA chargesheets, Rana joined LeT and HUJI in 2005, using his immigration firm to facilitate Headley’s reconnaissance missions in India.





While Rana’s involvement in the 26/11 attacks is well-documented, no direct evidence links him to the 2004 Ishrat Jahan case in the available records. However, his association with Headley—who had ties to LeT since 2000—raises questions about broader terror networks.





The CBI’s investigation into the Ishrat case sparked accusations of political manipulation. In 2018, DG Vanzara’s lawyer alleged the agency aimed to implicate Modi and then-Home Minister Amit Shah, though no charges were filed against them.





The CBI’s 2014 chargesheet had already cleared Shah, citing insufficient evidence. Notably, the agency’s findings contradicted a 2009 MHA affidavit that acknowledged Jahan’s LeT links, which some politicians reportedly sought to suppress to frame Modi.





Intelligence Vs. Judicial Findings: While intelligence reports initially labelled Jahan an LeT operative, the CBI dismissed these claims.





Rana’s Overlapping Timeline: Rana’s involvement in 26/11 planning (2005 onward) coincides with post-encounter investigations, but no explicit connection to the 2004 plot is established.





Political Motivations: Allegations of a 2013 meeting involving Union Ministers to pressure CBI officials highlight the case’s politicisation.





The Ishrat Jahan case exemplifies the interplay between counterterrorism operations, judicial accountability, and political agendas. While Tahawwur Rana’s role in later attacks underscores enduring security threats, the 2004 encounter’s legitimacy and alleged cover-up remain polarizing, reflecting broader tensions between law enforcement and political narratives.





Agencies







