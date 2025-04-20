



India and France are poised to sign their largest-ever defence agreement on April 28, 2025, with the Indian Navy set to acquire 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets. This landmark deal, worth approximately ₹63,000 crore ($7.5 billion), represents a significant enhancement of India's naval air capabilities and further strengthens the strategic partnership between the two nations. French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu will arrive in India on April 27 for the signing ceremony, which is scheduled to take place outside the Defence Ministry headquarters in South Block, New Delhi.





Deal Specifics And Approval Process





The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the acquisition of 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets on April 9, 2025. This government-to-government agreement includes 22 single-seater carrier-capable jets and four twin-seater trainer variants. The trainer aircraft, while not designed for aircraft carrier operations, are essential for advanced pilot training programs.





The comprehensive package extends beyond just the aircraft procurement. It includes fleet maintenance infrastructure, logistical support systems, personnel training programs, and provisions for indigenous manufacturing of select components. This aligns with India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) initiative, which aims to boost domestic defence production capabilities.





According to defence sources, deliveries are expected to begin approximately three and a half years after the contract signing and should conclude by 2031. The agreement also encompasses the creation of a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hub in India and the integration of indigenous Astra missiles.





Rafale-M Capabilities And Naval Integration





The Rafale-M is the naval variant of the 4.5-generation Rafale fighter jet developed by French aerospace firm Dassault Aviation. These aircraft will operate from India's aircraft carriers, including INS Vikrant—India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier commissioned in September 2022—complementing the existing fleet of MiG-29K fighters.





The Rafale-M has a proven combat record, having served the French Navy (Aéronavale) since 2000 and participating in operations in Afghanistan and against the Islamic State. As a multi-role fighter, it is capable of executing air superiority, ground attack, anti-ship, and reconnaissance missions.





These naval fighters are specifically designed for the challenging environment of aircraft carrier operations, featuring reinforced landing gear, a strengthened airframe, and a tail hook for arrested landings. The aircraft can super-cruise at speeds above Mach 1 without using afterburners, making it more fuel-efficient during extended maritime patrol missions.





Strategic Significance For Indian Defence





This acquisition represents a significant upgrade for the Indian Navy's air wing, which currently relies primarily on Russian-made MiG-29K aircraft. The timing is particularly significant given China's increasing naval presence in the Indian Ocean region. Since 2017, China has maintained a military base in Djibouti in the western Indian Ocean, highlighting the strategic competition in the maritime domain.





The Indian Air Force already operates 36 Rafale jets acquired through a 2016 agreement. With the addition of the 26 naval variants, India's total Rafale fleet will increase to 62 aircraft. This commonality between air force and naval platforms offers significant advantages in terms of maintenance, logistics, and operational training.





The deal also signals India's strategy to diversify its defence imports and reduce dependence on older Russian equipment. It's part of a broader effort to enhance India's naval capabilities, which is crucial given the country's extensive coastline and strategic maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.





Indo-French Defence Partnership





This deal cements the growing defence partnership between India and France, with France emerging as India's second-largest supplier of military equipment. It represents the largest defence deal between the two nations to date, surpassing the previous Rafale acquisition for the Indian Air Force.





The Rafale-M deal follows India's previous procurement approvals from July 2023, which also included three additional Scorpène-class submarines from France. This demonstrates the deepening strategic relationship between the two countries and their commitment to enhancing maritime security cooperation.





The government-to-government framework of this agreement reflects India's growing confidence in such procurement mechanisms, which help avoid the complexities associated with traditional offset agreements. This approach has proven successful in India's previous defence acquisitions, including the earlier Rafale deal for the Air Force.





Implementation Timeline And Future Prospects





The chronology of the deal shows a steady progression from initial approval to final signing:



