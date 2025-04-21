



The Taj Mahal in Agra is undergoing extensive preparations ahead of the high-profile visit by US Vice President JD Vance, who is scheduled to arrive in India for a four-day trip from April 21 to 24, 2025. Accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, and their children, this visit marks Usha Vance’s first return to her home country as Second Lady, adding a personal dimension to the diplomatic engagement.





Upon arrival in India, Vice President Vance will participate in official meetings in New Delhi, including a formal discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21.





The itinerary also includes cultural tours in Jaipur and Agra, with the Agra leg set for April 23. The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its Mughal architecture, will be the centrepiece of the Agra visit. The monument will be closed to the public three hours prior to the Vice President’s arrival to ensure security, and the US delegation is expected to spend about an hour on the premises.





The Uttar Pradesh government and Agra district administration are orchestrating a grand welcome, likely to be led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. UP Tourism Minister Rajveer Singh is already in Agra overseeing the arrangements, which include cultural programs along the route from the Kheriya Air Force base to the ITC Mughal hotel.





The main thoroughfares and roundabouts in Agra are being adorned with banners and decorations reminiscent of previous high-profile visits, such as the “Namaste Trump” event.





Security measures are stringent, with intelligence agencies and a special contingent of US commandos deployed in Agra. The commandos will secure the Taj Mahal and adjacent sites like Agra Fort and Mehtab Bagh, supported by round-the-clock drone surveillance and bomb disposal squads. The monument will reopen to the public only after the US delegation departs for Delhi.





This visit holds significant diplomatic weight, coming at a time when India and the US are advancing negotiations on a bilateral trade deal, aiming to boost trade to $500 billion by 2030. Local residents and officials are optimistic that the visit will not only strengthen bilateral ties but also promote tourism and open new avenues in trade and visa cooperation.





The Taj Mahal’s preparations reflect both the monument’s symbolic status in India-US relations and the broader ambition to showcase India’s cultural heritage to the world’s top leaders.





ANI







